KPT Shipping Movements Report 30th Nov, 2021
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 05:53 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
KOTA Naluri Container Ship
Annita Cement
NEW Hellas Tanker
Worldera 1 Clinkers
Prague Express Container Ship
SSI Glorious Clinkers
Energy Panther Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
KAI Xuan 11
Chemocean LEO
Singapore Bridge
Topaz Express
Dalian Express
Emirates Zanzibar
Diyala
KOTA Naluri
ITAL Unica
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Prague Express 30-11-2021
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
SG Pegasus 30-11-2021 D/3000 Chemical
Hyundai Colombo 30-11-2021 D/L Container
SSL Brahmaputra 30-11-2021 D/L Container
Liberty Passion 30-11-2021 L/73 Units
HC Jana Rosa 30-11-2021 D/13000 Wheat Flour
MSC Erminia 01-12-2021 D/L Container
Independent 01-12-2021 D/L Container
KOTA Padang 01-11-2021 L/9500 Cement
Aruna ECE 01-12-2021 D/55000 Chemical
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 168,408 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 87,283 Metric Tons of export cargo and 81,125 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 36,153 54,799 90,952
Bulk Cargo ------ 6,083 6,083
Clinkers ------ 12,649 12,649
Soya Bean Seeds 2,520 ------ 2,520
Talc Poeder ------ 11,352 11,352
Wheat 8,080 ------- 8,080
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 34,372 2,400 36,772