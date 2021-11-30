UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report 30th Nov, 2021

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 05:53 PM

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

KOTA Naluri Container Ship

Annita Cement

NEW Hellas Tanker

Worldera 1 Clinkers

Prague Express Container Ship

SSI Glorious Clinkers

Energy Panther Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

KAI Xuan 11

Chemocean LEO

Singapore Bridge

Topaz Express

Dalian Express

Emirates Zanzibar

Diyala

KOTA Naluri

ITAL Unica

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Prague Express 30-11-2021

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

SG Pegasus 30-11-2021 D/3000 Chemical

Hyundai Colombo 30-11-2021 D/L Container

SSL Brahmaputra 30-11-2021 D/L Container

Liberty Passion 30-11-2021 L/73 Units

HC Jana Rosa 30-11-2021 D/13000 Wheat Flour

MSC Erminia 01-12-2021 D/L Container

Independent 01-12-2021 D/L Container

KOTA Padang 01-11-2021 L/9500 Cement

Aruna ECE 01-12-2021 D/55000 Chemical

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 168,408 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 87,283 Metric Tons of export cargo and 81,125 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 36,153 54,799 90,952

Bulk Cargo ------ 6,083 6,083

Clinkers ------ 12,649 12,649

Soya Bean Seeds 2,520 ------ 2,520

Talc Poeder ------ 11,352 11,352

Wheat 8,080 ------- 8,080

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 34,372 2,400 36,772

