KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 04:50 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Marianne Danica General Cargo Sichem Singapore Tanker Crown Voyager Clinkers Oel Kedarnath Container Ship Cma Cgm Moliere Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Arrow Lady Esperanza N X-Press Guernsey Sti Memphis Cma Cgm Fidelio Marianne Danica Pan Crocus EXPECTED SAILING: M.T Lahore 24/11/20 Cma Cgm Moliere 24/11/20 Sichem Singapore 24/11/20 Emmakris LLL 24/11/20 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Princess Sama 24/11/20 D/5096 White Spirit Ginga Saker 24/11/20 D/1000 Base Oil Tong Young 24/11/20 D/4000 Chemical Gs Future 24/11/20 D/16500 Palm Oil Rdo Fortune 24/11/20 D/L Container Pacific Dwan 24/11/20 D General Cargo Sofia 25/11/20 D/2500 Rubber Tommi Ritscher 25/11/20 D/L Container Carl Schulte 25/11/20 D/L Container Hong Kong Express 25/11/20 D/L Container Castor N 25/11/20 D/L Contanier CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 162,732 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 52,941 metric tons of export cargo and 109,791 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 25,094 23,001 48,095 B.Bulk Cargo 13 13 Clinkers 29,940 29,940 Dap 5,409 5,409 Rock Phosphate 6,176 6,176Wheat 17,299 17,299Oil/Liquid Cargo 55,800 55,800

