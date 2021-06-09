KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Cosco AdenContainer ship M.T.KarachiTanker Hafnia AfricaTanker Ever UrsulaContainer ship Tsingtao ExpressContainer ship Bea SchulteContainer ship SHIPS SAILED: Kota Naked Oriental Lotus EXPECTED SAILING: date Szczecin Trader09-06-2021 Navios Sagittarius09-06-2021 African Tern09-06-2021 M.T.Karachi10-06-2021 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Iris Victoria09-06-2021D/55057 Mogas Tai Hu09-06-2021D/30000 Mogas Greenwich Bridge09-06-2021D/L Container KMTC Mundra09-06-2021D/L Container Independent Spirit09-06-2021D/L Container Cornelia I09-06-2021D/L Container Vigorous09-06-2021D/45506 Dap Atlantic Dawn09-06-2021L/ General Cargo Han Hui09-06-2021L/970 General Cargo Asl Fortune09-06-2021L/55000 Clinkers Hanyu Camellia10-06-2021L/3500Ethanol Cape Manila10-06-2021D/L Container Northern Dedication 10-06-2021D/L Container Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at143,379 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 131,559 Metric Tons of export cargo and 11,820 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORTTOTAL Containers49,06811,82060,888 Bulk Cargo12,636----12,636 Pet Coke16,100----16,100 Soya Bean Seeds12,334----12,334 Talc Powder-------------- Oil/Liquid Cargo41,421----41,421