KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Nikos P Container Ship Kota Naked Container Ship Albatross Trader Tanker Euphrates Highway car Carrier Oocl Guangzhou Container Ship Jiu Heng General Cargo SHIPS SAILED: M.T Quetta WAN HAI 613 APL Antwerp Oriental Freesia Evropi Teera Bhum V Glory APL Norway Nikos P EXPECTED SAILING: date Albatross Trader 07-07-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DAE WON 07-07-21 L/2500 Ethanol M.T Karachi 07-07-21 D/70000 Crude Oil Bernadette 07-07-21 D/L Container MOL Genesis 07-07-21 D/L Container California Trader 07-07-21 D/L Container Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 128,698 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 54,091 Metric Tons of export cargo and 74,607 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 37,346 52,359 89,705 BULK CARGO 2,771 ------ 2,771 CLINKERS ------- 832 832 DAP 14,036 ------ 14,036 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 20,454 900 21,354

