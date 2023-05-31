UrduPoint.com

Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (LCCI) Discloses Proposals For Upcoming Federal Budget

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2023 | 09:35 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) discloses proposals for upcoming federal budget

Federal Finance Minister has assured Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) that the Federal Budget 2023-24 would be business friendly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Federal Finance Minister has assured Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) that the Federal Budget 2023-24 would be business friendly.

This was stated by the LCCI President Kashif Anwar while addressing at a press conference on upcoming Federal Budget 2023-24 here at Lahore Chamber on Wednesday. LCCI Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt also spoke on the occasion.

The LCCI President informed the media that recently he has a fruitful meeting with the Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and apprised him of the issues being faced by the business community besides presenting a set of budget proposals for the financial year 2023-24.

Sharing budget proposals with reporters, the LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that since the position of foreign reserves is improving, the government should take measures including trade in local Currency where ever possible and barter trade mechanism to mitigate the prevailing foreign exchange crisis.

He said that for broadening of tax base and better documentation, there should be facilitation in the form of declaration scheme which must be introduced to bring undeclared foreign reserves, local assets and wealth in economic circle for injection of liquidity in economy.

To reduce the cost of doing business, Kashif Anwar emphasized the need to align Pakistan's interest rates with regional economies. He also urged the government to lower the refinance rate, introduce soft policies for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and provide special financing schemes with low markup rates and no collateral requirements.

The LCCI President emphasized on the importance of reducing the cost of doing business, particularly energy costs and land expenses, to promote industrialization and private sector growth in line with regional economies.

In order to enhance tax compliance and documentation, he proposed the introduction of a declaration scheme. This scheme would encourage individuals to bring undeclared foreign reserves, local assets, and wealth into the economic system, injecting liquidity into the economy.

President LCCI also called for raising awareness among non-filers about the benefits of entering into the tax net.

He suggested expanding the tax base by bringing individuals with industrial or commercial electricity or gas connections into the tax net. He recommended charging a 25 percent income tax on the bills (electricity/gas) of non-filers and emphasized the need for a National Tax Number (NTN) for new commercial electricity/gas connections.

The LCCI President also called for the reduction of fines, penalties, and surcharges imposed on taxpayers. He suggested rationalizing penalties based on revenue loss and adjusting determined advance tax against pending refunds. He emphasized the importance of establishing a committee to clear the refund backlog promptly.

Kashif Anwar highlighted the need to expedite the resolution of tax revenue claims and proposed active engagement with the Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee (ADRC). He suggested granting chambers of commerce representation in the ADRC and ensuring that its decisions were binding and not challengeable by tax forums.

Regarding tax exemptions, Kashif Anwar recommended against extending the sales tax and income tax exemptions granted to industries in the erstwhile FATA/PATA region beyond June 30, 2023. He called for simplifying the sales tax system and reducing the high sales tax rate on inputs for export-oriented industries.

Kashif Anwar suggested removing area specifications for Tier-1 retailers and exempting one-shop retailers from point-of-sale (POS) integration. He proposed using electricity consumption units as a parameter instead of the cost of electricity and reducing the import sales tax on capital goods, plant, and equipment to zero percent.

The LCCI President highlighted the high corporate tax rate in Pakistan and suggested gradually reducing it to 15 percent. He called for minimizing withholding taxes for active taxpayers.

President LCCI concluded by recommending automation of the process of income tax refunds under section 170 for faster processing and to address liquidity issues.

LCCI Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry said that commercial importers should be supported. He said that a board should be formed for import substitution and stakeholders should be taken on board. He said, "We need US $ 25 billion to stabilize our economy and overseas Pakistanis should be encouraged to increase remittances. Those who send a reasonable amount, should be given blue passport that can help increase remittances to US $ 70 billion." He said that SMEs and value addition should also be focused.

Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt said that government should encourage people to come into the tax net. He said that viable policies should be formed for the promotion of SMEs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Resolution Electricity Exchange Import Business Chambers Of Commerce Budget Ishaq Dar Circle Chamber June Gas Media From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

&#039;Make it in the Emirates&#039; addresses indu ..

&#039;Make it in the Emirates&#039; addresses industrial decarbonisation ahead o ..

8 minutes ago
 SEWA, Sharjah Islamic set up rationalising tools i ..

SEWA, Sharjah Islamic set up rationalising tools in 494 mosques

8 minutes ago
 Canada to Introduce Mandatory Health Warnings on I ..

Canada to Introduce Mandatory Health Warnings on Individual Cigarettes - Health ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia's GDP in April Up by 3.3% in Annual Terms - ..

Russia's GDP in April Up by 3.3% in Annual Terms - Economy Development Ministry

3 minutes ago
 Prizes, certificates distributed among successful ..

Prizes, certificates distributed among successful students of annual exams

55 seconds ago
 Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) celebrates t ..

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) celebrates triumph of women in education

57 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.