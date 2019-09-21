Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry organizes ceremony to recognize its Golden Jubilee Members

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) here on Saturday organized a ceremony for recognition of Golden Jubilee Members, who are associated with the premier Chamber for 50 years or more

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry ( LCCI ) here on Saturday organized a ceremony for recognition of Golden Jubilee Members, who are associated with the premier Chamber for 50 years or more.

LCCI President Almas Hyder along with Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal gave Golden Jubilee certificates to the members.

The ceremony paid homage to members, who have been an integral part of the Chamber and showing unflinching association to the Chamber for 50 years or more.

The Golden Jubilee members shared their wisdom, experience and suggestions with the participants, which comprised of a mix of LCCI former office-bearers, Executive Committee Members, Convener LCCI Standing Committee on Membership Awais Saeed Piracha, honorable senior members. The event was also attended by 55 senior LCCI members.

The members expressed their gratification towards the LCCI and how they felt that Chamber had supported their businesses through unmatched services.

LCCI President Almas Hyder said, "I have attended too many events but none like this ceremony." He said that today, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has become a premier chamber of the country because of the legacy of the members. The Lahore Chamber, he added, would continue to serve as a bridge between the government and the private sector.

Later, the LCCI office-bearers gave certificates to Shahzad Nasir of Khawaja Nasir-Ud-Din & Sons (Pvt) Limited, Waqar Ahmad Shaffi of Capital Industries (Pvt) Limited, Laila Nusrat of Chenab Textile Mills Limited, Nasir Shafi of Crescent Textile Mills Limited, Zaheer Salam of Ferozsons (Pvt) Limited, Tahir Rehman of The Imperial Electric Co. (Pvt) Limited, M. Aslam of Jamal-Ud-Din Sons & Co, Suhail Aslam Khan of ICI Pakistan Limited, M. Mehdi Mohsin of Mitchells Fruit Farms Limited, Aftab Altaf Sodaip.D.H. Pharmaceuticals (Pvt) Limited, Omar Saeed of Service Industries Limited, Ahmad Shahid Hussain of Service Sales Corporation (Pvt) Limited, Masroor Ahmad Khan of Syed Bhais (Pvt) Limited, M. Shamim Khan of The Thal Industries Corporation Limited, Aqib Asif of Warsak Engineering Corporation, Usman Haq of Emco Industries Limited, Qasim Mehmaood Mirza of Mirza Book Agency, Naeem Akhtar of H.

Sadar Ali Akhtar Ali (Pvt) Limited, M. Shamail Javed of Gharibwal Cement Limited, M. Hameed of Service Industries Textiles Limited, Seemal Khalid Mian of Reko Pharmacal (Pvt)Limited, Akhtar Ali of Farhat Ali Jewellers, Saeed Akhtar of Associates Enterprises, Amer Rashid of Latif Brothers(Instruments), Amir Faisal Hashmi of The Coca-Cola Export Corporation, Pakistan Branch, Aftab Arshad Sheikh of Pakistan Belting (Pvt) Limited, Mushir Nabi Khan of Dawakhana Hakim Ajmal Khan (Pvt) Limited, Rashid Kamal of Globe Lace & General Weaving Mills (Pvt) Limited, Qaiser Majid of Bombay Zari Factory (Regd), Sardar Hassan Sadiq of Sardar Industries (Pvt) Limited, Muhammad Rashid Randhawa Central Scientific Company, Amir Rafique of Machine Crafts (Pvt) Limited, Amir Raza of The Universal Insurance Co. Limited, Muhammad Samim Umer Siddiqi of Crescent Printing Press, Ghulam Mustafa of Ittehad Chemicals Limited, Humayun Mazhar of Crescent Jute Products Limited, Sikandar Mustafa Khan of Millat Tractors Limited, Muneer Shahnawaz of Shezan International Limited, Muhammad Razzaq Malik of Benz Industries Limited, Nawazish Ali Sh. of Nisar Art Press (Pvt) Limited, Muhammad Pervaiz Hamid of Orta Laboratories (Pvt) Limited, Muhammad Usman of Pioneer Steel Mills (Pvt) Limited, Muhammad Asif of Popular Traders, Saleem Ahmed of The Science Emporium, Abdul Waheed Sheikh of Ethical Laboratories Pak. (Pvt) Limited, Fuad-ul-Haq Dodhy of Dodhys Agencies (Pvt) Limited, Akhtar Hussain Bhutta of Nawab Sons Laboratories (Pvt) Limited, Zulifqar Ahmed Malik of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Pvt) Limited, Noor Elahi of Sunrise Bottling Co (Pvt) Limited, Tanvir Ahmad Sufi of Sufi Soap & Chemical Industries (Pvt) Limited, Imran Maqsood of Pervaiz Commercial Trading Company, Mati-ur-Rehman Mirza of Oriental Engineers (Pvt) Limited, Arif Qasim of Mahboob Industries (Pvt) Limited, Ahmar Sarwar H. Sheikh of Noor-ud-Din & Sons (Pvt) Limited, and Muhammad Azhar of M. Abdul Qayoum Fazal Muhammad (Pvt) Limited.