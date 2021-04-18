Latest Gold Rate for Apr 18, 2021 in Pakistan

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 18 April 2021 is being sold for Rs 85,500 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 99,700 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 85,500 Rs 99,700 Rs 78,374 Karachi Rs 85,500 Rs 99,700 Rs 78,374 Lahore Rs 85,500 Rs 99,700 Rs 78,374 Islamabad Rs 85,500 Rs 99,700 Rs 78,374 Rawalpindi Rs 85,500 Rs 99,700 Rs 78,374 Peshawar Rs 85,500 Rs 99,700 Rs 78,374 Quetta Rs 85,500 Rs 99,700 Rs 78,374 Sialkot Rs 85,500 Rs 99,700 Rs 78,374