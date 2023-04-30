LCCI president appointed EDF board member

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Kashif Anwar has been appointed as board member of Export Development Fund (EDF), Ministry of Commerce.

While thanking the authorities concerned for ensuring the LCCI representation at the fund here on Sunday, Kashif pledged to accelerate his efforts for promotion of exports of the country. He said that complete utilisation of Export Development Fund would have to be ensured and a new mechanism was need of the hour to ensure its proper spending.

The local industry should be given facilities and its problems should be resolved at the earliest so that it could play its due role for promotion of national exports, he added.

Kashif Anwar said that proceeds from the EDF should be spent only on the private sector-led projects for enhancing exports of the country.

He also called for increasing and simplifying the access of the fund to business community through transparent mechanism.

He recommended allocating the funds on compliance protocols for various process oriented industries. He said that trade offices and warehouses abroad should be strengthened for the promotion of Pakistan's exports. Export centres should also be established in Africa and middle East which may serve as the showcase of Pakistan's exports.

Meanwhile, the business community hailed the appointment of Kashif Anwar as the board member Export Development Fund. They hoped that the step would strengthen the liaison between the business community and the government.