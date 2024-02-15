LCCI rejects proposed hike in KPT charges, utility prices

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has rejected the proposed increase in the KPT (Karachi Port Trust) charges and utility prices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has rejected the proposed increase in the KPT (Karachi Port Trust) charges and utility prices.

In a media statement issued here on Thursday, LCCI President Kashif Anwar said the increase would badly hit trade and industry and was bound to hurt already dwindling economy. Therefore, the government should not go for the measure. He demanded that proposed increase in handling/delivery charges at KPT by Karachi Gateway Terminal Limited (KGTL) should be withdrawn.

Kashif Anwar said the LCCI had been approached by various importers of steel coils, wire rods, round bars and other bulk commodities.

After taking over operations by the KGTL at the KPT, its administration had increased tariff for general cargo delivery particularly for steel coils, wire rods and round bars from Rs 50 per ton to Rs 480 per ton. “This whooping increase has caused significant concern for the steel sector,” he added.

Kashif Anwar stressed the need to prioritise reducing the cost of doing business and enhancing the country's competitiveness in facilitating regional and international trade transportation. Rationalizing port charges, he argued, is essential to achieve this objective.