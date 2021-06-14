Leather Garments exports increase record 7.41%

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Leather Garments exports during first ten months of FY 2020-21 grew by 7.41 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Leather Garments exports during first ten months of FY 2020-21 grew by 7.41 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-April 20-21, Leather Garments worth US$ 238,924 thousand exported as compared to worth US$ 222,445 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather Gloves increased by 18.59 per cent, worth US$ 215,265 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 181,528 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Leather Manufacturer exports increased by 13.29 per cent, worth US$ 467,789 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 412,908 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under view, Other Leather Manufacturer exports increased by 52.21 per cent, worth US$ 13,600 thousand were exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 8,935 thousand of same period of last year.