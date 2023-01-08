UrduPoint.com

MCCI Hails TDAP For Exploring New Global Trade Markets

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2023 | 06:30 PM

MCCI hails TDAP for exploring new global trade markets

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Director General of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Punjab, Rana Shehzad Ahmad said that TDAP was striving hard for increasing exports and bringing economic stability to the country.

He expressed these views during a zoom meeting with Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) members here on Sunday.

Rana Shehzad said they had made a 180 days plan under which Pakistani trading companies and exporters will participate in international trade exhibitions and trade fairs to explore new trade markets.

He said that TDAP was contacting all chambers of commerce across the country and urged the MCCI to convey trade delegations and concerned departments about it and that TDAP Multan office was ready for cooperation.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Asim Saeed, Khawaja Muhamamd Hussain, and Syed Iftikhar Ali Shah said the MCCI hailed the efforts of TDAP to explore new global trade markets and wanted to participate in trade exhibitions of over 50 countries in that regard.

They suggested that TDAP should appoint its representative in the chamber who could assist the members in resolving the problems and could devise a future plan.

They also proposed that TDAP should also inform the chamber about its annual exhibitions and programmes schedule so that members of the chamber could be conveyed timely for participation in it.

They also invited DG TDAP to visit the Multan chamber.

