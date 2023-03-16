UrduPoint.com

MCCI Reiterates Pledge To Support Impoverished Communities

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) on Thursday reiterated its commitment to continue to support impoverished communities and initiatives to improve the environment to come up to expectations of people viz-a-viz corporate social responsibility of the industrialists' ace body in south Punjab

At a meeting of MCCI's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) sub-committee, chaired by its convener Mian Fazal Elahi Sheikh, president MCCI Mian Rashid Iqbal said in addition to highlighting problems being confronted by industry, MCCI's CSR initiatives were also benefiting poor segments of society.

Mian Fazal Elahi Sheikh gave a detailed briefing to participants through multimedia on sectors being covered including health, education, food, payment of fines of prisoners who can not afford the payment, clean drinking water, assistance to differently-abled children and plantation to improve the environment.

Participants also discussed ways to expand the scope of their welfare initiatives.

The convener thanked the participants for their generous contributions to the continuation of MCCI's CSR initiatives.

MCCI senior vice president Nadeem Ahmad Sheikh, VP Asim Saeed Sheikh, Mian Tanweer A.Sheikh, Khawaja Muhammad Yousuf, Mian Fareed Mughees Shjeikh, Malik Israr Ahmad, Khawaja Muhammad Usman, Khawaja Salahuddin, Muhammad Sarfraz, Khawaja Muhammad Farooq, Khawaja Muhammad Ali, Naveed Iqbal Chughtai, Arshad Iqbal Sheiklh, Sheikh Faisal Saeed, Sheikh Amjad, Sheikh Ali Amjad, Aurangzeb Alamgir, Saud Majeed, Umair Saeed, Khawaja Mansoor and secretary Muhammad Shafiq attended the meeting.

