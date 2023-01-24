Minister Ahsan Iqbal stresses for skill based education to meet market requirements

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday stressed for skill based education to meet market requirements.

The minister, addressing the seminar, during the celebration of International Day of Education at National Skill University, said that the incumbent government was focusing on skill-based education and steps were being taken to promote it.

"It is imperative for us to transform our education system in accordance with the modern trends," said the minister, while reiterating that the government was taking concrete steps for creating an effective teaching and learning environment across the country.

The ceremony was attended by Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Vice Chancellor of NSU Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, and a large number of students and teachers were also present at the occasion.

In December 2018, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 24 January as International Day of Education for peace and development.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the education methodology had been transformed as skill-based education had overtaken the conventional degree-based education system.

"A human resource equipped with a diverse set of skills is the prerequisite to deal with the needs and requirements of the modern age driven by unprecedented technological advancements," remarked the minister, also urging teachers to inculcate practical knowledge instead of theories.

The minister said that the national curriculum reforms were launched under Vision 2025 and the National Curriculum Council was also established.

However, he said, that the previous government made the reforms agenda 'controversial'. Ahsan Iqbal said that four important things � curriculum reforms, teachers' training, examination and Madrassa reforms � were needed to be addressed immediately as it was a part of the Vision 2025 but unfortunately the previous government "stopped the projects".

The minister further said that NSU is one of the manifestations of those efforts. It was built on the vision to revolutionize skill education in the whole country.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of Federal Education & Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain said the government had been constantly focusing on skilled education. "Since I took charge in April this year my top priority is to promote skilled education," he added.

The education minister said that it was unfortunate that the quality of education had been compromised with the passage of time and stressed focusing on the quality of education instead of quantity.