Exports up by 18.76 to Rs 762,746 mln in July 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The exports from the country in rupee term increased by 18.76 percent on year-on-year basis in July 2025 compared to the corresponding month of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Thursday.

The exports in July 2025 were recorded at Rs. 762,746 million as compared to Rs. 642,272 million during July 2024, according to PBS provisional figures.

On month-on-month basis, the exports increased by 8.79 percent in July as against the exports of Rs. 701,091 million recorded in June 2025.

Main commodities of exports during July, 2025 were knitwear (Rs. 145,799 million), readymade garments (Rs.113,683 million), bed wear (Rs. 84,180 million), cotton cloth (Rs. 40,281 million), rice other than basmati (Rs. 31,871 million), towels (Rs.26,666 million), madeup articles (excl towels & bedwear) (Rs.

19,847 million), fruits (Rs.16,469 million), cotton yarn (Rs.15,931 million) and basmati Rice (Rs.15,824 million).

On the other hand, the imports into Pakistan during July, 2025 amounted to Rs. 1,669,239 million as against Rs. 1,516,458 million in June, 2025 and Rs. 1,328,237 million during July, 2024 showing an increase of 10.07% over June, 2025 and of 25.67% over July, 2024.

The main commodities of imports during July, 2025 were petroleum products (Rs.180,489 million), petroleum crude (Rs.113,169 million), palm oil (Rs. 86,013 million), electrical machinery & apparatus (Rs.83,232 million), plastic materials (Rs.77,291 million), iron and steel (Rs.68,994 million), natural gas liquified (LNG) (Rs.65,728 million), iron & steel scrap (Rs.43,883 million), mobile phones (Rs.41,385 million) and raw cotton (Rs.40,735 million).