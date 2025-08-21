Open Menu

Exports Up By 18.76 To Rs 762,746 Mln In July 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Exports up by 18.76 to Rs 762,746 mln in July 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The exports from the country in rupee term increased by 18.76 percent on year-on-year basis in July 2025 compared to the corresponding month of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Thursday.

The exports in July 2025 were recorded at Rs. 762,746 million as compared to Rs. 642,272 million during July 2024, according to PBS provisional figures.

On month-on-month basis, the exports increased by 8.79 percent in July as against the exports of Rs. 701,091 million recorded in June 2025.

Main commodities of exports during July, 2025 were knitwear (Rs. 145,799 million), readymade garments (Rs.113,683 million), bed wear (Rs. 84,180 million), cotton cloth (Rs. 40,281 million), rice other than basmati (Rs. 31,871 million), towels (Rs.26,666 million), madeup articles (excl towels & bedwear) (Rs.

19,847 million), fruits (Rs.16,469 million), cotton yarn (Rs.15,931 million) and basmati Rice (Rs.15,824 million).

On the other hand, the imports into Pakistan during July, 2025 amounted to Rs. 1,669,239 million as against Rs. 1,516,458 million in June, 2025 and Rs. 1,328,237 million during July, 2024 showing an increase of 10.07% over June, 2025 and of 25.67% over July, 2024.

The main commodities of imports during July, 2025 were petroleum products (Rs.180,489 million), petroleum crude (Rs.113,169 million), palm oil (Rs. 86,013 million), electrical machinery & apparatus (Rs.83,232 million), plastic materials (Rs.77,291 million), iron and steel (Rs.68,994 million), natural gas liquified (LNG) (Rs.65,728 million), iron & steel scrap (Rs.43,883 million), mobile phones (Rs.41,385 million) and raw cotton (Rs.40,735 million).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd A ..

Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..

1 hour ago
 5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamc ..

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

2 hours ago
 GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerod ..

GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management

2 hours ago
 IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLU ..

IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme

2 hours ago
 ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme fo ..

ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers

2 hours ago
 DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics ..

DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics, trade in Sub-Saharan Africa

3 hours ago
Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as g ..

Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as global capital of digital econo ..

3 hours ago
 Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of Aug ..

Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of August

4 hours ago
 ‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performa ..

‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performance Index’ discusses environ ..

4 hours ago
 SC grants bail to Imran Khan in Eight May 9 cases

SC grants bail to Imran Khan in Eight May 9 cases

4 hours ago
 TAQA secures AED8.5 billion term loan to advance g ..

TAQA secures AED8.5 billion term loan to advance growth strategy

4 hours ago
 'Ministry of Higher Education' unveils unified sys ..

'Ministry of Higher Education' unveils unified system to govern students’ prac ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business