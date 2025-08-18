Ministerial meeting on food security and agriculture cooperation held in Tehran

Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain led a delegation at the high-level Ministerial Meeting on Food Security and Agricultural Cooperation held in Tehran, achieving a major breakthrough in transforming Pakistan-Iran trade relations in the agriculture sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain led a delegation at the high-level Ministerial Meeting on Food Security and Agricultural Cooperation held in Tehran, achieving a major breakthrough in transforming Pakistan-Iran trade relations in the agriculture sector.

The minister was accompanied by the Director General, Department of Plant Protection (DPP), and the Joint Secretary, MNFSR. The meeting was co-chaired by his Iranian counterpart, Gholamreza Nourozi, and attended by senior representatives of key ministries, research institutions, and trade authorities from both countries, said a press release issued on Monday.

Rana Tanveer Hussain secured Iran’s agreement to source a major portion of its rice imports from Pakistan. Both government procurements and private sector imports will now rely primarily on Pakistani rice, opening a consistent and stable export market for Pakistan.

Addressing longstanding challenges faced by fruit exporters, the minister obtained firm assurances for resolving hurdles in mango exports, particularly delays in import permits and foreign exchange allocations. With these measures in place, exports of Pakistani mangoes to Iran are set to rise substantially.

The minister also prioritized Pakistan’s livestock and meat sector in the discussions. Iran agreed to focus on Pakistan as a principal supplier and to ensure that around 60 percent of its meat procurements are sourced from Pakistan. Similarly, Iran agreed to import large volumes of maize from Pakistan, with a commitment to resolve technical and procedural issues on priority and within the shortest possible time.

Recognizing the need for science-driven solutions in agriculture, both sides agreed to enhance cooperation between the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) and Iranian research institutions.

This collaboration will cover key areas of mutual advantage, including crop research, livestock breeding, water management, and innovation for farmers’ benefit.

The minister further secured consensus on a wide range of facilitation measures aimed at easing agricultural trade. These included faster customs clearance, the establishment of warehouses and cold chain systems, and improvements in border infrastructure to ensure perishable commodities reach markets efficiently and in prime quality.

Both countries also reaffirmed their commitment to move forward towards a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), providing a long-term framework for expanding bilateral agricultural trade.

To ensure that these historic decisions are implemented effectively, a Joint Committee on Agricultural Cooperation was formally established. The Committee will meet every six months to review progress, resolve emerging issues, and maintain the momentum of cooperation.

Rana Tanveer thanked the Government of Iran for its constructive approach and warm hospitality. He highlighted the vision of Prime Minister to strengthen trade ties with neighboring countries and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to being a reliable partner in food security and agricultural development.

He termed the outcome of the meeting a turning point for both countries, creating new opportunities for farmers, traders, and agribusinesses. He also extended a formal invitation to Minister Nourozi to visit Pakistan to further consolidate this positive momentum.

Both sides signed a Joint Communiqué at the end of the meeting, reflecting their shared resolve to implement the decisions taken today and opening a new chapter in Pakistan-Iran cooperation in agriculture and trade.