Moldova Considering Joining Eurasian Development Bank - President

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 11:59 PM

Moldova Considering Joining Eurasian Development Bank - President

Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Thursday that his country was weighing the possibility of joining the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), and that he had instructed his adviser to discuss the matter with representatives of the Eurasian Economic Union this week

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Thursday that his country was weighing the possibility of joining the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), and that he had instructed his adviser to discuss the matter with representatives of the Eurasian Economic Union this week.

"At my instruction, Elena Gorelova, the adviser to the head of state on economic issues, left for Moscow to participate in the 14th international conference 'Eurasian Economic Integration.' Mrs. Gorelova will discuss with EAEU representatives the possibility of Moldova's accession to the Eurasian Development Bank," Dodon wrote on Facebook.

The president noted that if the talks were successful, Moldova would be able to benefit from the support of the EDB and attract investments, especially in infrastructure.

The EDB was established by Russia and Kazakhstan in January 2006 with the goal of promoting economic growth in its member states. Tajikistan and Armenia joined the institution in 2009, while Belarus and Kyrgyzstan became its full members in 2010 and 2011, respectively.

The bank's Eurasian Economic Integration conference will happen on Friday in the Russian capital.

