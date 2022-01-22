(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Myanmar's foreign trade has reached over 8.2 billion U.S. Dollars as of Jan. 14 in the six-month interim budget period which started in October last year, according to figures released by the Ministry of Commerce on Friday.

The country had announced changing its fiscal year from the original October-September to April-March beginning 2022-2023, producing a six-month interim budget period from October last year to March this year.

From Oct. 1, 2021, to Jan. 14 this year, the Asian country has earned over 4.1 billion U.S. dollars from exports while its imports were valued at over 4.09 billion U.S. dollars.

During the period, manufacturing goods topped the export list with the most value, earning over 2.3 billion U.S. dollars, followed by agricultural and marine products.

The country's maritime trade totaled over 6.5 billion U.S. dollars while its border trade amounted to 1.7 billion U.S. dollars in over three months of the six-month transitional period.

According to data released by the commerce ministry on Friday, for the transitional period, the total foreign trade saw a decrease of over 869 million U.S. dollars, from over 9.1 billion U.S. dollars recorded for the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The ministry had set a target of 17 billion U.S. dollars for total foreign trade in the six-month interim budget period, Assistant Secretary U Thaung Naing told Xinhua recently.Myanmar's major exports include agricultural products, animal products, marine products, minerals, forest products, and manufacturing goods. About 80 percent of the country's foreign trade are done by sea.