NADRA Signs E-Payment Gateway Agreement With BoP To Facilitate Digital Payments For Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2024 | 06:50 PM

NADRA signs E-Payment Gateway Agreement with BoP to facilitate digital payments for services

In a major move towards improving digital services and accessibility, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has signed an E-Payment Gateway and Acquiring Agreement with the Bank of Punjab (BoP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) In a major move towards improving digital services and accessibility, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has signed an E-Payment Gateway and Acquiring Agreement with the Bank of Punjab (BoP).

According to the spokesperson of NADRA, this agreement is expected to streamline digital payments for NADRA’s wide array of services, further simplifying access for millions of citizens.

At a formal ceremony, Rehman Qamar, Chief Projects Officer at NADRA and Nofel Daud, Chief Digital Officer at BoP, signed the agreement. The event was attended by top officials from both organizations, said a press statement issued here Friday.

Chairman of NADRA, in his remarks, expressed the significance of this partnership, emphasizing that the collaboration would enable NADRA to enhance its service delivery through secure and efficient e-transactions.

He stated, “This partnership will ensure that citizens can now access our services more conveniently with reliable and seamless digital payment options. The agreement is a part of NADRA’s commitment to improving public service efficiency by integrating modern financial technologies."

Zafar Masood, President and CEO of the Bank of Punjab, highlighted the alignment of this initiative with the broader vision of expanding digital banking services across the nation.

“Our goal is to provide innovative and secure payment solutions that empower citizens. This collaboration with NADRA will not only improve service delivery but also encourage the adoption of digital payment systems nationwide, contributing to Pakistan’s journey towards a digitally empowered future.”

This strategic partnership comes at a time when digital transactions and e-governance are becoming increasingly important in providing efficient public services. Through this initiative, citizens will have the ability to pay for NADRA’s services online, reducing reliance on traditional cash-based methods and minimizing delays in service processing.

The integration of BoP's secure payment systems with NADRA's services is expected to promote transparency, accountability, and ease of access, ensuring a smoother experience for users across the country.

This agreement marks a significant milestone in both organizations' efforts to digitize service offerings, contributing to the growing infrastructure of e-governance in Pakistan.

