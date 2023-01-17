UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Increases Electricity Tariff By Rs4.46 Per Unit

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 17, 2023 | 08:58 PM

The latest reports say that the tariff will be between Rs1.49 to Rs4.46 per unit for consumers of various categories.

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday increased electricity tariff by about Rs4.46 per unit.

According to the reports, the hike was approved during the first quarter of financial year in the account of adjustment.

The new tariff would be implemented only for the month of February and March 2023 and it would not affect K-Electric and Lifetime Customers.

It may be mentioned here that NEPRA expressed serious concern over electricity distribution companies (Discos’) after the national exchequer face loss of Rs1.226 billion.

The national exchequer faced at least 1.226 billion rupees loss in total due to the poor performance of the Discos in several cities of the country.

The latest report of NEPRA showed that the performance of the Discos including Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) was efficient due to which the national exchequer got benefited.

Besides it, the reports said that the inefficiency of Peshawar, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Lahore and Quetta power distribution costed Rs127 billion from the national treasure.

The report revealed that K-Electric saved Rs 2.15 billion by reducing its transmission losses.

The national kitty, as per the report, met with a huge loss of Rs 20.2 million due to Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) over failure to achieve the set targets.

The Lahore power delivery, meanwhile, caused a loss of Rs 9.3 billion, and Peshawar electric bring about Rs 64 billion loss to national treasury.

