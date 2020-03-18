UrduPoint.com
New York Bans Shared Rides On Uber, Lyft To Limit Spread Of Coronavirus - Mayor De Blasio

Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:48 AM

New York Bans Shared Rides on Uber, Lyft to Limit Spread of Coronavirus - Mayor De Blasio

New York City has suspended shared-ride services on Uber, Lyft and other transportation networks to limit the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press conference on Tuesday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) New York City has suspended shared-ride services on Uber, Lyft and other transportation networks to limit the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press conference on Tuesday.

"I will be signing an executive order for vehicles... we will ban ride-shares," de Blasio said. "This has been done in agreement with major vehicle companies such as Uber, Lyft and Via, and the rule will be one individual customer per vehicle to, of course, create social distancing as best possible within the vehicle."

