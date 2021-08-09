UrduPoint.com

Nigeria Keen To Bolster Trade Ties With Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 03:16 PM

Nigeria keen to bolster trade ties with Pakistan

Nigerian High Commissioner Mohammed Bello Abioye stressed the need for establishing strong trade ties between the businessmen of Nigeria and Sialkot as time had come that both countries should take advantages of bilateral trade

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Nigerian High Commissioner Mohammed Bello Abioye stressed the need for establishing strong trade ties between the businessmen of Nigeria and Sialkot as time had come that both countries should take advantages of bilateral trade.

He stated this while discussing in details the matters of mutual interest with Sialkot exporters during a meeting held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Monday.

Acting President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Khurrum Aslam Butt, SCCI Vice President (VP) Ansar Aziz Puri and business community were also present on the occasion.

The Nigerian High Commissioner said that Pakistan was a reliable trade partner, due to which, Nigeria was considering to increase mutual trade volume between the both countries.

He assured the Sialkot exporters' easy access to international trade markets of Nigeria, asking the Sialkot exporters to also divert their business activities to Nigeria.

Bello Abioye said that Sialkot exporters must focus on diverting their business activities to Nigeria to take the complete trade and export-related benefits in Nigeria, saying that it was high time to develop Business-to-Business contacts between Pakistan and Nigeria.

He said that both the countries should exchange, particularly of a list of sector specific businessmen. "Nigeria and Pakistan share a lot of commonalities", he added.

On the occasion, SCCI Acting President Khurrum Aslam Butt said that development in mutual trade ties between Pakistan and Nigeria was the need of hour.

He said the volume of trade between two countries was only limited to around USD 793 million as per sources like Ministry of Commerce Pakistan and trade Map.

Khurrum Aslam said that Nigeria should also focus on the direct trade of Sialkot madesurgical instruments and sports goods instead of purchasing these products from Europeancountries on high prices.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Exchange Business Bello Puri Nigeria Sialkot Chamber United States Dollars Market Commerce From Industry Share Million

Recent Stories

Trucks are allowed to use Al Ain-Dubai Road off-pe ..

Trucks are allowed to use Al Ain-Dubai Road off-peak hours

3 minutes ago
 Psychological profiling of 400 police officials co ..

Psychological profiling of 400 police officials completed

4 minutes ago
 Preparations afoot to celebrate Independence day ..

Preparations afoot to celebrate Independence day in Kashmir with full zeal

4 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Not Planning to Visit Poland, Negotiate ..

Lukashenko Not Planning to Visit Poland, Negotiate with Belarusian Opposition

4 minutes ago
 Global Temperature Rises Nearly 1.8F in 21st Centu ..

Global Temperature Rises Nearly 1.8F in 21st Century, Expected to Grow Further - ..

4 minutes ago
 Public Prosecution highlights penalty for physical ..

Public Prosecution highlights penalty for physical assault

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.