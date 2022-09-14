NPO to organize webinar on 'Reliability Management' tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :National Productivity Organization (NPO) will organize a webinar on ' Reliability Management' on September 15 (Thursday).

The webinar would provide information about what is reliability management, how to develop equipment criticality matrixes, and how mean time between failures can be enhanced, according to NPO document.

It would also highlight what is failure mode effect analysis and how it can help mitigate future breakdowns and strategies to promote reliability centered culture.

The programme has been designed for senior managers, middle level managers, engineers, supervisors from maintenance and production departments.