Over 22,536 Metric Tons Of Cotton Yarn Exported In First Month Of FY 2025-26
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Over 22,536 metric tons of cotton yarn valued at $56.070 million were exported during the first month of the current financial year (2025-26) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the last year.
During the month of July 2025, the exports of cotton yarn grew by 0.57 per cent as cotton yarn exports were recorded at 29,431 metric tons worth $55.750 million in the same month of last year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.
Meanwhile, 1,222 metric tons of yarn other than cotton, worth $2.965 million, were also imported as compared to the imports of 943 metric tons valued at $2.556 million of the same month of the last year, it added.
During the period under review, the exports of yarn other than cotton increased by 16.02 per cent, whereas the country earned $296.354 million by exporting the ready-made garments, as against the exports of $214.305 million of the same month of the last year, the data revealed.
It is worth mentioning here that the textile exports from the country witnessed an increase of 32.13 per cent during the first month of the financial year (2025-26) as compared to the same month of last year (2024-25).
The overall textile exports from the country were recorded at $ 1.679 billion during July 2025 against the exports of $ 1.271 billion during July 2024.
