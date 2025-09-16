Initial flood damage estimates to be finalized within 10 days: Ahsan Iqbal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Prime Minister’s Committee to review the preliminary estimates of damages caused by the 2025 floods.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change, and Chief Secretaries of all provincial governments.

During the meeting, the provincial representatives said a final and accurate assessment of flood damages could only be conducted once floodwaters have fully receded.

In response, Ahsan Iqbal stressed the importance of working in close coordination with provincial governments to prepare a comprehensive damage assessment.

“The initial estimates of the flood damages will be finalized within the next ten days,” he expressed confidence, adding that the data would be based on accurate and transparent field reports.

“Verified data will be shared soon,” the minister said while urging the media to refrain from speculation regarding flood losses as it could mislead the public and hinder relief efforts.

He said rehabilitation efforts were already underway in flood-affected regions, with federal and provincial institutions working jointly to deliver aid and relief to the affected communities.

Ahsan Iqbal said, as in 2022, a comprehensive Post-Disaster Needs Assessment of damages and requirements would be carried out with the participation of international organizations.

“Relief efforts will be based on accurate and verified data to ensure that help reaches those who need it most,” he affirmed.

The minister also highlighted the growing threat of climate change to Pakistan, citing both floods and droughts as its direct consequences.

“Climate change is a pressing challenge for Pakistan. Our glaciers are melting rapidly, increasing the risk of future flooding,” the minister said, adding that the government was preparing a national plan to address the crisis.

He criticized India for politicizing the natural disaster, saying “Even in the face of a natural calamity, India chose to engage in politics, which is deeply regrettable.”