Pak Company Manufacturing World Class Face Shield For School Children To Protect From Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 03:00 PM

Pak company manufacturing world class face shield for school children to protect from Coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Another feather in a cap of a Pakistani company for successfully manufacturing a world class most economical "face shield" for school goers and kids to protect against deadly Coronavirus.

    Designer Zia of the  shield here on Wednesday in a briefing to  President SAARC Chamber and Chairman United business Group Iftikhar Ali Malik said that prior to designing of shields he held a series of result oriented consultations with a panel of leading medical professionals ,scores of principals and headmasters/ headmistress of the provincial metropolis to understand the psyche  of the students so that they feel comfortable while wearing shields in class and their facial impressions should also be clearly visible to teachers.

         He furthered stated that  " our company is first in Pakistan which was awarded  European Union "CE" certification for "Face Shields" to manufacture and export."SPEL" the manufacturer has been assessed and found to comply with the EU PPE regulations .

         He  disclosed that company in the prevailing circumstances in the country and on the personal request of the Governor Punjab Muhammad Sarwar has worked out affordable meagre price  of Rs 150 for a shield so that even poor people could also buy comfortably.

He said features  of face shields included  lightweight washable with soap and water ,full face protection, comfortable to wear, non resistant to breathing and first level of defense against splashes and mist.

It is made of transparent PET sheet using indigenous technologies with local resources.        Iftikhar Ali Malik congratulated the company  for developing the best quality face shield to meet the local demands and hoped it will help contain the spread of deadly pandemic when schools reopens on September 15 across the country.

      He  urged the federal and provincial governments especially Federal education Minister Shafqat Mahmood to make it mandatory for all school going children to wear the face shields for protection against coronavirus as Pakistan can not afford any further lapse.

He also lauded the strategy of Prime Minister Imran Khan to contain Coronavirus which showed unprecedented results compared to developed countries in the world.

        Zahid Iqbal VP Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry who was also present on the occasion also lauded the efforts and contribution of company in earning good name worldwide for Pakistan in manufacturing PPE ( personal protection equipment).

He said that FPCCI will issue letter of appreciations and recognition to acknowledge their skill for developing international standard products.

