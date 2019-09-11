Pakistan, Asia Pacific Joint Group discuss progress on FATF Action Plan

A senior level Pakistan delegation led by Minister for Economic Affairs Division, Muhammad Hammad Azhar attended two days Face-to-Face meetings with Asia-Pacific Joint Group (AP-Joint Group) of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), to discuss Pakistan's progress on FATF Action Plan

The Pakistan delegation effectively presented Pakistan's progress on each of the FATF Action Plan items and provided additional information/clarification to the AP-Joint Group, a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry Wednesday said.

The minister conveyed government's strong commitment to implement the international Anti-Money Laundering/ Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) standards and reaffirmed Pakistan's unequivocal commitment to work with international community in the fight against money laundering, terrorism financing and other financial crimes.

As per FATF's procedures, the AP-Joint Group will present its report in the FATF Plenary and Working Group Meetings scheduled from October 13-18, 2019 in Paris, France, it added.