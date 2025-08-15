EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2025 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) (15-08-2025)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 285.63 279.43
GBP 386.99378.56
EUR 333.10 325.87
JPY 1.9408 1.8985
SAR 76.14 74.44
AED 77.78 76.
60
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3631
LIBOR 3M 4.2114
LIBOR 6M 4.0406
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD280.94279.57277.05274.77272.15 269.79267.45
EUR327.94326.70 324.37322.27 319.75 317.58 315.32
GBP380.67378.87375.51372.45 368.92365.70362.50
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2025
Aramco signs $11 billion Jafurah midstream deal with international consortium
RAK Properties reports AED160.6 million in net profit for H1/25
High-profile wanted suspect arrested, handed over to Chinese authorities
Qatari Emir awards 'Al Wajbah' Decoration to UAE Ambassador
UAE President, Saudi Crown Prince discuss brotherly relations, efforts to addres ..
Pakistan's embassies celebrate 78th Independence Day anniversary with traditiona ..
Double-Decker bus marks Independence Day with free service
Independence Day celebrated in Borstal Institute
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns statements by Israeli PM on “Greate ..
UAE strongly condemns Israeli statements regarding “Greater Israel”
More Stories From Business
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES5 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates15 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 August 20252 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 20252 hours ago
-
SAPM Haroon celebrates Pakistan’s Independence Day at Expo 2025 Osaka, highlights economic growth ..15 hours ago
-
PBF holds ceremony to celebrate Independence Day18 hours ago
-
Governor SBP highlights the need for economic resilience, reforms on Independence Day15 hours ago
-
Field Marshal Asim Munir's role in strengthening Pak-US ties appreciated19 hours ago
-
LCCI celebrates I-Day with flag-hoisting, cake-cutting ceremony19 hours ago
-
Pakistani businessmen celebrate Independence Day in Jeddah20 hours ago
-
Pakistan Movement's heroes eulogized20 hours ago
-
Petrol, diesel prices likely to be revised from August 1621 hours ago