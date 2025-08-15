Open Menu

Gold Prices Dip By Rs1,000 To Rs 357,100 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2025 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs1,000 on Friday and was sold at Rs357,100 against its sale at Rs358,100 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs 858 to Rs.

306,155 from Rs 307,013 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat went down by Rs 786 to Rs 280,652 from Rs 281,438.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.4,072 and Rs 3,491 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $10 to $3,344 from $3,354 whereas silver remained constant at $38.39, the Association reported.

