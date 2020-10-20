Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 616 points to close at 40,956 points 20 Oct 2020

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday witnessed bullish trend as the KSE 100 index gained 616 points (1.68%), closing at 40,956 points against 40,340.17 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Tuesday witnessed bullish trend as the KSE 100 index gained 616 points (1.68%), closing at 40,956 points against 40,340.17 points on the last working day.

A total 492,674,835 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 319,563,161 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs16.41 billion against Rs 7.

963 billion previous day.

As many as 416 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 305 of them recorded gain and 96 sustained losses whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 77,967 shares and price per share of Rs19.54, Hascol petrol with a volume of 50,716,941 and price per share of Rs16.62 and Fauji Foods Ltd with a volume of 35,143,500 and price per share of Rs16.21.