UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Rupee Continues Its Upward Trajectory Against US Dollar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 22 seconds ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Pakistani rupee continues its upward trajectory against US dollar

The Rupee has gained its value after the greenback suffered a loss of 71 paisas in the interbank trading as it was at Rs 157. 13 at the closing time.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2021) Pakistani rupee continuously going up against the US dollar, the latest reports said.

The rupee gained its value after the greenback suffered a loss of 71 paisas in the interbank trading. It reached Rs 157.13 at the closing time.

Pakistani rupee strengthened its position by Rs 0.71 against the US Dollar in the interbank trading as compared to the previous day’s closing at one-year low in the interbank market against Pakistani rupee.

The US dollar depreciated by Rs 11.13 against Pakistani rupee since August 26, 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Dollar August 2020 Market

Recent Stories

73,374 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

5 minutes ago

Amazon Prime apologizes from Hindus over Tandav co ..

19 minutes ago

Nepal wants direct flights with Pakistan to promot ..

3 minutes ago

Corona-virus variant first detected in Brazil more ..

3 minutes ago

Table tennis championship held at GCWUF

3 minutes ago

PM Khan an only voice to bring transparency in ele ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.