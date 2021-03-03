Pakistani rupee continues its upward trajectory against US dollar

(@fidahassanain)

The Rupee has gained its value after the greenback suffered a loss of 71 paisas in the interbank trading as it was at Rs 157. 13 at the closing time.

Pakistani rupee strengthened its position by Rs 0.71 against the US Dollar in the interbank trading as compared to the previous day’s closing at one-year low in the interbank market against Pakistani rupee.

The US dollar depreciated by Rs 11.13 against Pakistani rupee since August 26, 2020.