Polling For By-elections On NA-44 Ends Peacefully In DI Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2024 | 05:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The polling for by-elections on national assembly seat NA-44 has been concluded at 05:00 p.m. on Sunday peacefully in Dera Ismail Khan.
The polling started at 08:00 a.m. with citizens participating and using their right of franchise to elect their representative on the national assembly seat vacated by Ali Amin Gandapur upon after being elected as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister.
The polls remain peaceful across the constituency while the counting process has also been started at different polling stations. The total number of registered voters in the constituency was 396,661 including 211,032 men and 185,629 women.
A total of 358 polling stations including 126 for men and 115 for women besides combined ones were established to facilitate voters.
The foolproof security arrangements had been made at all polling stations as out of a total of 358, 134 polling stations were declared as normal, 221 as sensitive, and 03 as highly sensitive.
About 4000 police officers and personnel were deployed to perform security duties for the peaceful conduct of the polls in the constituency.
