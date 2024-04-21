Open Menu

Polling For By-elections On NA-44 Ends Peacefully In DI Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Polling for by-elections on NA-44 ends peacefully in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The polling for by-elections on national assembly seat NA-44 has been concluded at 05:00 p.m. on Sunday peacefully in Dera Ismail Khan.

The polling started at 08:00 a.m. with citizens participating and using their right of franchise to elect their representative on the national assembly seat vacated by Ali Amin Gandapur upon after being elected as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister.

The polls remain peaceful across the constituency while the counting process has also been started at different polling stations. The total number of registered voters in the constituency was 396,661 including 211,032 men and 185,629 women.

A total of 358 polling stations including 126 for men and 115 for women besides combined ones were established to facilitate voters.

The foolproof security arrangements had been made at all polling stations as out of a total of 358, 134 polling stations were declared as normal, 221 as sensitive, and 03 as highly sensitive.

About 4000 police officers and personnel were deployed to perform security duties for the peaceful conduct of the polls in the constituency.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Assembly Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Dera Ismail Khan Women Sunday All NA-44 P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

18 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohl ..

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record

19 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

18 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

18 hours ago
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO ..

ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda

18 hours ago
 Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zeal ..

Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match

19 hours ago
 6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

19 hours ago
 Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

19 hours ago
 Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win str ..

Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final

19 hours ago
 1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

19 hours ago

More Stories From Business