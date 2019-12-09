UrduPoint.com
KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has handed over his agri-industrial company, Ukrprominvest-Agro, to his son Oleksiy Poroshenko, Ukrainian Liga.net news site reported on Monday.

According to data from the United State Register of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs and Public Organizations of Ukraine, cited by the news outlet, Oleksiy Poroshenko gained control of Ukrprominvest-Agro via CEE Confectionery Investments Limited, Roshen Europe B.

V. and Roshen Group S.a.r.l. The change of owners took place on October 31.

Apart from Ukrprominvest-Agro, Oleksiy Poroshenko also owns several other agribusinesses.

Ukrprominvest-Agro specializes in raising cattle, growing agricultural products, and making sugar and flour.

