Presidents of NBP, ZTBL to be appointed before end of FY 2023: Minister of State for Finance Dr. Ayesha Ghous Pasha

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ):Minister of State for Finance Dr. Ayesha Ghous Pasha on Thursday informed the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue that the Presidents of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) would be appointed before the end of this financial year.

The committee met here under the Chairmanship of MNA Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, said a press release.

The minister of state informed the committee that the process of appointment had been completed and now the matter was with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) where the assessment of the said matter was being done.

She told the committee that the process was delayed but it would be completed at the earliest.

The committee expressed grave concerns over the delay in the appointments of the Presidents NBP and ZTBL, however, directed the Finance Division to finalize the process of appointments in order to improve the working and performance of the organization.

The committee also considered the point of order given by the MNA Ms. Kiran Imran Dar regarding the pensioners standing in long queues for the collection of pensions and payment from National Saving Schemes.

The body directed the SBP and NBP to resolve this important issue. MNA Kiran Imran Dar expressed gratitude over the committee's directions to National Savings on her point of order regarding the complaint against the long queue of pensioners waiting for their due collection of pensions and payments from the National Saving Schemes She said that National Savings had facilitated the pensioners on the direction of the committee and now their long queues had been eliminated.

The committee, meanwhile, expects the attendance of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the next meeting to brief regarding the delay in the agreements between the Government of Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Later, the committee recommended enhancing the minimum wage of sweepers, low-paid servants, working in the Parliament House and Parliament Lodges, upto Rs.25,000/- per month.

The meeting was attended Minister of States for Finance, Dr. Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Members of National Assembly Chaudhary Khalid Javed, Ch. Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Ali Pervaiz, Dr. Nafisa Shah, Syed Hussain Tariq, Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani and Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani.

Movers of the Matters, referred to the Standing Committee, Ms. Kishwer Zehra and Ms. Kiran Imran Dar, MNAs were also present in the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by the senior officers from Finance Division, Revenue Division (FBR), SBP, NBP and ZTBL.