Privatization Of SOEs Would Be Accelerated: Finance Minister

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 26, 2025 | 02:32 PM

Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Finance Minister

Muhammad Aurangzeb says upcoming budget will encapsulate strategic direction for country's economy

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - May 26th, 2025) Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday said that the privatization of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) would be accelerated.

The minister said that the upcoming budget would encapsulate the strategic direction for the country's economy.

Addressing an event in Islamabad on Monday, he noted that the budget is not solely about revenue and expenditures, but must also provide strategic direction. He said it will be their effort to make the budget document more strategic this time.

The Finance Minister emphasized the need for export-led growth.

He expressed satisfaction over the economy surpassing the four hundred billion Dollar mark.

Muhammad Aurangzeb stated that the international community is recognizing Pakistan’s economic turnaround and the macroeconomic stability the country has achieved.

He said that the government would stay the course on structural reforms currently underway in the areas of taxation, energy, State-Owned Enterprises and the right-sizing of the Federal government in order to achieve sustainable growth.

