PSW Integration With IPPC E-Phyto Hub

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2024 | 05:30 PM

PSW Integration with IPPC E-Phyto Hub

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) In continuation of its ongoing integration with the E-Phyto Hub, Pakistan Single Window (PSW) has commenced receiving electronic phytosanitary certificates (e-Phyto) on imports of agricultural goods and commodities.

E-Phyto is exchanged between countries through the e-Phyto Hub of the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC), and the PSW platform has already been sending e-Phytos on the export of goods since integrating with the e-Phyto Hub in November 2023.

According to a press release received here on Monday, more than 10,000 E-Phyto certificates have been sent to 77 countries against Pakistani export consignments.

The integration with e-Phyto Hub is a joint effort of the Department of Plant Protection, Ministry of National food Security Research, and PSW and is a major step forward towards digitizing Pakistan’s supply chain transactions.

PSW has digitalized cross-border trade-related processes of DPP to facilitate trade through the electronic application, processing, and issuance of import permits, release orders, and phytosanitary certificates required for the import and export of plants and plant-related items under national and international laws.

The electronic exchange of the e-Phytos through the Hub eliminates the need for paper submission of the same by traders at the time of customs clearance.

Importers, in particular, stand to benefit from reduced time and costs as release orders from DPP for clearance of their import consignments shall be obtained by simply mentioning the number of E-Phyto certificates in their single declaration (SD) without submission of hard copies.

Secretary, Ministry of National Food Security Research congratulated and appreciated the efforts of the PSW and DPP for their work in facilitating trade through automation.

The Chief Executive Officer of PSW also expressed his appreciation for the two teams and resolved to enhance cooperation with the Ministry to further enhance cross-border trade.

