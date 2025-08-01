Open Menu

PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 1,644 More Points

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2025 | 06:58 PM

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,644 more points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 1,644.56 more points, a positive of 1.18 percent, closing at 141,034.99 points against 139,390.42 points last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The pakistan stock exchange’s (psx) benchmark KSE-100 Index continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 1,644.56 more points, a positive of 1.18 percent, closing at 141,034.99 points against 139,390.42 points last trading day.

A total of 609,708,910 shares were traded during the day as compared to 577,348,593 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 50.552 billion against Rs 36.348 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 483 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 199 of them recorded gains and 246 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 38 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 55,080,150 shares at Rs 1.46 per share, Pak Petroleum with 43,041,726 shares at Rs181.78 per share and Oil and Gas Dev. with 37,045,030 shares at Rs 255.67 per share.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 258.29 per share price, closing at Rs 7,888.30, whereas the runner-up was Fazal Cloth Mills Limited with Rs27.89 rise in its per share price to Rs 320.86.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs1,215.51 per share closing at Rs 27,541.00 followed by Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs110.63 decline in its share price to close at Rs33,387.33.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat

1 hour ago
 GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 bi ..

GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion

3 hours ago
 Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month h ..

Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July

3 hours ago
 Significant escalation in air attacks between Russ ..

Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference w ..

Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

13 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

15 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

16 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business