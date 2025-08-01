PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 1,644 More Points
Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2025
The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 1,644.56 more points, a positive of 1.18 percent, closing at 141,034.99 points against 139,390.42 points last trading day
A total of 609,708,910 shares were traded during the day as compared to 577,348,593 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 50.552 billion against Rs 36.348 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 483 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 199 of them recorded gains and 246 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 38 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 55,080,150 shares at Rs 1.46 per share, Pak Petroleum with 43,041,726 shares at Rs181.78 per share and Oil and Gas Dev. with 37,045,030 shares at Rs 255.67 per share.
Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 258.29 per share price, closing at Rs 7,888.30, whereas the runner-up was Fazal Cloth Mills Limited with Rs27.89 rise in its per share price to Rs 320.86.
PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs1,215.51 per share closing at Rs 27,541.00 followed by Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs110.63 decline in its share price to close at Rs33,387.33.
