PSX Gains 126 Points To Close At 36,745 Points

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

PSX gains 126 points to close at 36,745 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Tuesday continued to stay bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 36,745.22 points as compared to 36,618.57 points on the last working day, with positive change of 126.65 points (0.35%).

A total 466,251,316 shares were traded compared to the trade 468,906,802 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs18.258 billion as compared to Rs18.555 billion during last trading day.

As many as 393 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 214 recorded gain and 158 sustained losses whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 39,266,000 shares and price per share of Rs3.15, Pak Elektron with a volume of 33,542,500 with price per share of Rs29.07 and Maple Leaf with a volume of 25,272,500 and price per share of Rs30.78.

Hinopak Motor recorded maximum increase of Rs36.51 per share, closing at Rs523.41 while Indus Motor Co was runner up with the increase of Rs29.37 per share, closing at Rs1220.51.

Philip Morris Pak witnessed maximum decrease of Rs50 per share, closing at Rs1750, whereas prices of Indus Dyeing shares decreased by Rs41 per share closing at Rs551.

