PSX loses 130 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed a bearish trend on Friday, losing 130.75 points, a negative change of 0.32 percent, closing at 40,707.76 points against 40,838.51 points the previous day.

A total of 153,441,220 shares were traded during the day as compared to 150,264,321 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.4.958 billion against Rs. 5.772 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 330 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 113 of them recorded gains and 189 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 28 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 35,124,759 shares at Rs.1.30 per share; Maple Leaf with 10,541,476 shares at Rs.24.72 per share, and TPL Properties with 7,081,672 shares at Rs.14.66 per share.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.1,317.00 per share price, closing at Rs.19,527.50, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize with a Rs.490.00 rise in its per share price to Rs.8,990.00.

Premium Tex witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.43.99 per share closing at Rs.575.00; followed by Ismail Ind with Rs.29.09 decline to close at Rs.480.01.