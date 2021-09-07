PSX loses 188.56 points to close at 46,729 points

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) lost 188.56 points on Tuesday, with a negative change of 0.4 per cent, closing at 46,729.96 points against 46,918.52 points on the last working day.

A total of 423,757,540 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 417,852,908 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs11.29 billion against Rs12.025 billion the previous day.

As many as 380 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 103 of them recorded gain and 263 sustained losses whereas the share price of 14 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were TPL Crop Ltd with a volume of 41,821,500 shares and price per share of Rs24.59, Kohinoor Spining with a volume of 33,723,000 and price per share of Rs6.81 and P.I.A.C (A) with volume of 29,776,500 and price per share of Rs5.87.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum increase of Rs423.75 per share, closing at Rs6,073.75. Allawasaya Tex was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs75.72, closing at Rs1085.32Uniliver Foods XD recorded a maximum decrease of Rs1645.00 per share, closing at Rs20,300.00 followed by Colgate Palm, the prices of which declined by Rs50.00 per share, closing at Rs2725.00.