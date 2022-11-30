PSX loses 24.96 points

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Wednesday lost 24.96 points, a nominal negative change of 0.06 percent, closing at 42348.63 against 42373.59 points on the previous day.

A total of 120,196,260 shares were traded during the day as compared to 139,207,699 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 4.657 billion against Rs 5.056 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 334 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 153 of them recorded gains and 156 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 8,477,192 shares at Rs 1.36 per share, Nishat ChunPow with 6,671,500 shares at Rs 15.15 per share, and Dewan Motors with 5,837,000 shares at Rs 12.98 per share.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 610 per share price, closing at Rs 10990, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Textile with a Rs 59.24 rise in its per share price to Rs 1100.24.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 90 per share closing at Rs 5810 followed by Premium Textile with a Rs 19.71 decline to close at Rs 688.99.

