PSX stays bullish, gains 255 points

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 255.52 points, a positive change of 0.61 per cent, closing at 41,923.46 points against 41,667.94 points the previous day.

A total of 240,829,334 shares were traded during the day as compared to 145,177,892 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.7.152 billion against Rs.4.682 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 331 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 198 of them recorded gains and 114 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 24,434,530 shares at Rs.1.15 per share; Pak Refinery with 20,519,216 shares at Rs.15.06 per share and Cnergyico PK with 15,518,079 shares at Rs.3.33 per share.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.950.00 per share price, closing at Rs.23,000.00, whereas the runner-up was Bata (Pak) with an Rs.33.50 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,664.00.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.34.97 per share closing at Rs.1,225.01; followed by ZIL Limited with Rs.22.00 decline to close at Rs.317.00.