UrduPoint.com

PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 255 Points

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2023 | 05:00 PM

PSX stays bullish, gains 255 points

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 255.52 points, a positive change of 0.61 per cent, closing at 41,923.46 points against 41,667.94 points the previous day.

A total of 240,829,334 shares were traded during the day as compared to 145,177,892 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.7.152 billion against Rs.4.682 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 331 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 198 of them recorded gains and 114 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 24,434,530 shares at Rs.1.15 per share; Pak Refinery with 20,519,216 shares at Rs.15.06 per share and Cnergyico PK with 15,518,079 shares at Rs.3.33 per share.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.950.00 per share price, closing at Rs.23,000.00, whereas the runner-up was Bata (Pak) with an Rs.33.50 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,664.00.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.34.97 per share closing at Rs.1,225.01; followed by ZIL Limited with Rs.22.00 decline to close at Rs.317.00.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bata Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share ZIL Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Pakistan Refinery Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announce ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announces new standards for non-member ..

11 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler briefed about Dubai&#039;s Awqaf an ..

Fujairah Ruler briefed about Dubai&#039;s Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree dissolving 4th ordinar ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree dissolving 4th ordinary session of SCC

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Manal Ataya as advisor to S ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Manal Ataya as advisor to SMA

41 minutes ago
 MoIAT, EDGE launch Talk 4.0 to drive tech adoption ..

MoIAT, EDGE launch Talk 4.0 to drive tech adoption, sustainable practices

1 hour ago
 Manchester City players earn their wings in Etihad ..

Manchester City players earn their wings in Etihad’s Pilot Challenge Undefined

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.