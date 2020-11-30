PSX stays bullish, gains 261 points to close at 41,068 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Monday witnessed bullish trend and closed at 41,068 points against 40,807 points on the last working day, with positive change of 261.73 points (0.64%).

A total 388,554,544 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 397,792,982 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs14.061 billion against Rs13.160 billion previous day.

As many as 368 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 230 of them recorded gain and 122 sustained losses whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hum Network with a volume of 88,662,500 shares and price per share of Rs6.80, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 31,852,500 and price per share of Rs62.07 and Pak Refinery with a volume of 25,007,000 and price per share of Rs18.36.

Nestle Pakistan recorded maximum increase of Rs59.99 per share, closing at Rs6589.99 whereas Indus Wyeth Pak Ltd was runner up with the increase of Rs32.75 per share, closing at Rs1140.

Island Textile witnessed maximum decrease of Rs119 per share, closing at Rs1481 whereas Pak Tobacco shares decreased by Rs40 per share closing at Rs1500.