PSX stays bullish, gains 342 points to close at 44,803 points

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 342.57 points, with a positive change of 0.77 percent, closing at 44,803.58 points against 44,461.01 points on the last working day.

A total of 309,346,610 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 208,122,492 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs10.448 billion against Rs6.063 billion the previous day.

As many as 364 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 226 of them recorded gain and 117 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 29,897,000 shares and price per share of Rs1.96, TPL Properties with a volume of 19,154,000 and price per share of Rs 31.71 and TRG Pak Ltd with volume of 18,324,404 and price per share of Rs74.43.

Colgate Palm witnessed a maximum increase of Rs138 per share, closing at Rs2310 whereas the runner up was Rafhan Maize, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs125 to Rs11,125.

Sapphire Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs85.80 closing at Rs 1058,20 followed by Indus Motor Co, the share price of which declined by Rs 44.34 to close at Rs1429.56.