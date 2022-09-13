PSX turns around, gains 139 points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around to witness bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 139.05 points, a positive change of 0.33 percent, closing at 42,001.34 against 41,862.29 points on the last working day.

A total of 118,511,503 shares were traded during the day compared to 161,425,081 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.3.873 billion against Rs. 5.835 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 324 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,145 of them recorded gain and 151 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 28 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Hascol petrol with 10,214,500 shares at Rs.6.81 per share, K-Electric Ltd with 6,926,500 shares at Rs.3.21 per share and Quice food with 5,415,000 shares at Rs.4.53 per share.

Sapphire Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.41.09 per share price, closing at Rs.1,107.49 whereas the runner up was Millat Tractors with Rs.838.44 rise in per share price to Rs.838.44.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.94 per share closing at Rs.1,166 followed by Siemens Pak with Rs.37.33 decline to close at Rs.696.