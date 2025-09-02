Open Menu

Arshad Nadeem Receives Japan Visa For Upcoming World Athletics Championship 2025

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 02, 2025 | 06:01 PM

Qualification round for the javelin throw event is set for September 17, with final scheduled on September 18

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2025) Pakistan’s gold medalist javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem, and his coach Salman Iqbal Butt have officially received their visas for Japan. Arshad Nadeem is scheduled to depart for Tokyo on September 9, ahead of the World Athletics Championship 2025.

The qualification round for the javelin throw event is set for September 17, with the final scheduled on September 18. Arshad Nadeem is determined to once again clinch the gold medal, aiming to continue his remarkable performance on the international stage.

Arshad Nadeem expressed his confidence, stating, “I am training vigorously at the Punjab Stadium, I am fully fit, and I am ready to win another gold medal.

I appeal to the nation to pray for me so that I can once again raise the national flag.”

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Athletics Federation has confirmed that female athlete Tamina Khan, who was originally part of the national squad for the World Athletics Championship, will no longer be participating due to an injury.

The federation has notified the championship organizers about Tamina Khan’s injury and her withdrawal from the event. Sources within the federation also confirmed that doctors have advised Tamina to take a two-week rest for recovery.

