T20 Triangular Series: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan eye spot in final match after winning two matches so far in the tournament

Sharjah: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2025) The much-awaited encounter in the ongoing T20 Triangular Series between Pakistan and Afghanistan is set to take place today at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. With both teams fighting for a spot in the final, cricket fans are eagerly anticipating a thrilling and unforgettable match. Pakistan, unbeaten so far, is determined to continue its winning streak.

The spotlight will once again be on Saim Ayub, who has been in excellent form. Hassan Nawaz is expected to provide the hard-hitting prowess while Pakistan's bowlers will aim to prove their worth during the death overs.

On the other hand, Afghanistan will look to redeem themselves after their initial defeat against Pakistan. The Afghan side is expected to rely heavily on their spin bowlers to turn the match in their favor.

Pakistan has won both of its matches so far in the tournament. In the first game, Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by 39 runs, followed by a 31-run victory over the hosts, the United Arab Emirates (UAE). With these victories, Pakistan has solidified its position at the top of the points table. The team's impressive performance has boosted their morale, and the players are excited to continue their winning run.

Afghanistan suffered a setback in their opening match due to a poor batting display, but under the leadership of Rashid Khan, the Afghan side is ready to make a strong comeback. The team’s management is focused on improving their batting, with key players like Rahmanullah Gurbaz Ibrahim Zadran and Mohammad Nabi expected to play pivotal roles in bringing the team back into contention.

Afghanistan's bowling attack, led by Mujeeb ur Rehman, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Fazal Haq Farooqi, will pose a serious challenge for Pakistan’s batters.

Moreover, Rashid Khan’s spin bowling is always capable of changing the game in Afghanistan’s favor.

Pakistan Squad:



The Pakistani team will be led by Saim Ali Agha and the squad includes Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (Wicketkeeper), Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Harish Rauf, Hassan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Salmam Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Safyan Maqeem.

Afghanistan Squad:

Rashid Khan will lead Afghanistan, and the squad includes: Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wicketkeeper), Siddiq Ullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Kareem Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fareed Ahmad, Fazal Haq Farooqi, A.M. Ghazanfar, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Naveen-ul-Haq and Noor Ahmad.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been a historic ground for Pakistan cricket. The national team has played 126 One-Day Internationals here, winning 83 of them. In T20Is, Pakistan has played 10 matches, winning 7, losing 2 and tying 1.

In total, Pakistan and Afghanistan have played 8 T20s against each other, with Pakistan winning 5 and Afghanistan winning 3. The two teams have faced off 6 times in Sharjah, where Pakistan has won 4 and Afghanistan has won 2 matches. This history adds to the excitement surrounding today’s match.

For Afghanistan, this series serves as vital preparation for the Asia Cup 2025 as it is their first white-ball series post the 2025 Champions Trophy 2025. For Pakistan, it is an excellent opportunity to assess player performances ahead of the Asia Cup.

Matches between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Sharjah have always been filled with high energy and emotion. Fans are eager once again, with expectations that the stadium will be packed, creating an electric atmosphere. Cricket enthusiasts are excited to support their favorite teams, and both sets of players are determined to give their best performances.