PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 5.87 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 5.87 points, with a positive change of 0.01 per cent, closing at 42,093.80 against 42,087.93 points on the previous day

A total of 255,265,402 shares were traded during the day as compared to 289,835,016 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 9.268 billion against Rs 10.178 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 372 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 169 of them recorded gains and 181 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Maple Leaf with 23,414,897 shares at Rs 28.66 per share, Fauji Foods Ltd. with 17,085,828 shares at Rs 6.55 per share, and WorldCall Telecom with 13,596,029 shares at Rs 1.22 per share.

Rafhan Maize XD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 592.50 per share price, closing at Rs 8492.50, whereas the runner-up was Nestle Pakistan with a Rs 396.37 rise in its per share price to Rs 5681.38.

Khyber Textile witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 59.62 per share closing at Rs 735.38, followed by Indus Motor CoXD with a Rs 54.65 decline to close at Rs 886.41.

