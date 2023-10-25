Punjab Governor inaugurates 7th Pak Water & Energy Exhibition at Expo Centre

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman inaugurated the three-day 7th Pak Water and Energy Exhibitions and Conference here at Expo Centre on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman inaugurated the three-day 7th Pak Water and Energy Exhibitions and Conference here at Expo Centre on Wednesday.

A number of companies and delegates from Poland, Turkey, China, Germany and Taiwan are also participating in this mega international event organized by Prime Event Management. Lahore Division Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, WASA Lahore Managing Director Ghufran Ahmed, Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority CEO Syed Zahid Aziz, WASA Quetta MD Hamid Latif Rana and Prime Event Management Director Kamran Abbasi were also present. The Governor also took a round of the stalls set up at the exhibition.

Later talking to media, the Governor said, "business activities increase by organizing such exhibitions and it is a very good sign as economy will improve as businesses grow. Efforts of Kamran Abbasi and Prime Event Management are commendable."

The Governor said that water has great importance in life, adding that all possible measures are being taken to ensure provision of clean and safe drinking water to the people that would also help control water diseases.

He said that the sewage water should also be put in the rivers after treating it, asserting that now there is such a technology where sewage line can be laid without breaking the road. He said that products of Pakistani companies are being exported all over the world and the participation of foreign companies in the exhibition is a welcoming sign.

To a question, he said that Pakistan had been experiencing improved and positive economic indicators during 2013-18, but after 2018, Pakistan's economy had been dwindling due to borrowing of huge foreign loans by the then government. Before 2018, he said that despite all odds and long sit-in by political opponents, then government had been performing well. He said that there should be a charter of economy alike charter of democracy.

Kamran Abbasi told media men that 60 domestic and foreign companies are participating in the exhibition to be continued till October 27. Water and energy supply related equipment and materials are being showcased at the expo.