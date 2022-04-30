Railroad Cars With Russian Gas Risk Exploding in Poland Due to Sanctions - Novatek

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) About 500 tank railcars with Russian gas are at risk of explosion in Poland because the transfer of this gas to terminals is complicated by the sanctions imposed by the Polish government on Russian gas producer Novatek's subsidiary, Novatek Green Energy, the company said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Poland imposed sanctions on 35 companies and 15 individuals who work in the country, including Gazprom and Novatek. As a result, several dozen municipalities of Poland were left without gas.

"Due to the physical and chemical properties of liquefied natural gas, a long idle time of cars on the tracks, an increase in external temperature, and, at the same time, an increase in gas pressure in cars can lead to the release of gas into the atmosphere, as well as its ignition, which will lead to a powerful fire difficult to extinguish," Novatek Green Energy said on Friday.

Forty million liters of gas must immediately be transferred to the terminals, but the company itself cannot take any action due to sanctions, the statement added.