UrduPoint.com

Railroad Cars With Russian Gas Risk Exploding In Poland Due To Sanctions - Novatek

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2022 | 02:03 PM

Railroad Cars With Russian Gas Risk Exploding in Poland Due to Sanctions - Novatek

About 500 tank railcars with Russian gas are at risk of explosion in Poland because the transfer of this gas to terminals is complicated by the sanctions imposed by the Polish government on Russian gas producer Novatek's subsidiary, Novatek Green Energy, the company said in a statement

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) About 500 tank railcars with Russian gas are at risk of explosion in Poland because the transfer of this gas to terminals is complicated by the sanctions imposed by the Polish government on Russian gas producer Novatek's subsidiary, Novatek Green Energy, the company said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Poland imposed sanctions on 35 companies and 15 individuals who work in the country, including Gazprom and Novatek. As a result, several dozen municipalities of Poland were left without gas.

"Due to the physical and chemical properties of liquefied natural gas, a long idle time of cars on the tracks, an increase in external temperature, and, at the same time, an increase in gas pressure in cars can lead to the release of gas into the atmosphere, as well as its ignition, which will lead to a powerful fire difficult to extinguish," Novatek Green Energy said on Friday.

Forty million liters of gas must immediately be transferred to the terminals, but the company itself cannot take any action due to sanctions, the statement added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Fire Russia Company Same Lead Poland Tank Gas Government Million

Recent Stories

China returns to 2022 men's Volleyball Nations Lea ..

China returns to 2022 men's Volleyball Nations League

5 minutes ago
 Russia Decided on Date For Completion of Work on I ..

Russia Decided on Date For Completion of Work on ISS - Roscosmos Head

5 minutes ago
 One killed, two injured as coaster hits motorcycle ..

One killed, two injured as coaster hits motorcycle

7 minutes ago
 103 heroin-filled capsules recovered from passenge ..

103 heroin-filled capsules recovered from passenger's stomach

7 minutes ago
 Crisis deepens as Punjab Governor rejects Buzdar' ..

Crisis deepens as Punjab Governor rejects Buzdar's resignation

17 minutes ago
 Cuba sees 2022's lowest COVID-19 cases for second ..

Cuba sees 2022's lowest COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.