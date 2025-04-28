Rana Tanveer commends China’s support for Pakistan’s agricultural development under CPEC Framework

Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain lauded efforts of the Chinese government for providing modern agricultural machinery and tools to Pakistan, under the ongoing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) cooperation framework

Speaking at a formal handover ceremony, which was also attended by Jiang Zaidong, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan, provincial ministers, senior officials, and members of the agricultural research community, the Minister emphasized the critical importance of modern technology for Pakistan’s farming sector.

“The advanced machinery provided including high-horsepower tractors, rice, wheat, and corn combine harvesters, rotary tillers, and fertilizer drills will greatly enhance the capacity of our agricultural research institutions and farming communities,” the Minister noted.

“This support will help modernize our agricultural practices, increase crop yields, and strengthen our ability to address challenges such as water scarcity and climate change,” he added.

Highlighting the deep-rooted ties between the two nations, the minister praised China’s steadfast support, stating, “China has always stood shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan, in times of both need and opportunity.

This latest initiative reflects the strategic partnership and mutual trust that continue to define our bilateral relations.”

The minister further shared that the first batch of 300 Pakistani agricultural professionals has recently commenced specialized training in Shaanxi Province, China, through government of Pakistan’s “ Prime Minister’s initiative for Short-Term Training of Agricultural Graduates”.

He also welcomed the growing investments by Chinese companies in Pakistan’s agriculture sector, noting their role in boosting bilateral trade.

“Pakistan admires China’s remarkable economic development and appreciates its contributions to global economic stability,” he added.

Tanveer Hussain reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening agricultural and economic cooperation with China.

“Together, we are sowing the seeds of innovation, resilience, and a prosperous future for the generations to come. May the bonds of Pakistan-China friendship continue to grow stronger every day”, he added.